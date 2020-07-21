Making body camera video public among agenda items for Tuesday hearing in George Floyd murder case

Another hearing is scheduled to take place Tuesday in the George Floyd case, with several items on the court’s agenda.

First, the defense wants the court’s gag order tossed out, arguing it is not fair for their four former officers after so much has been said and written about their actions since the Floyd’s death in police custody on May 25.

Second, the defense wants Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison sanctioned for violating the gag order when he sent out a news release to the public introducing his full prosecutorial team on the case.

Lastly, the defense wants the officers’ body-worn camera footage made completely public and viewable for everyone. A coalition of media members, including FOX 9, is arguing the same.

Last week, Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill allowed appointment-only viewing of the footage from the body cameras of former officers Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng. It required interested parties, including news reporters, to come to the courthouse and watch it in person.

The evidence was submitted publicly in a defense motion to have aiding and abetting murder charges against Lane tossed out. His attorney has said Lane was not to blame for what happened to George Floyd, pinning the actions on senior officer Derek Chauvin at the scene.

Judge Cahill, not wanting to poison a potential jury by having the footage widely available, placed in under tight restrictions. But on Tuesday, he will be asked to reconsider and allow news outlets to share it and anyone to watch.

The hearing starts at 3 p.m. The three younger officers, Lane, Kueng and Tou Thao, who are all charged with aiding and abetting, are expected to appear in person. Chauvin will appear via video from the state prison in Oak Park Heights, where he is being held.