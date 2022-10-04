Expand / Collapse search

Lynde Greenhouse fire: Volunteers help move poinsettias after 'catastrophic' blaze

By FOX 9 Staff
Maple Grove
Good Samaritans joined forces to help a Maple Grove nursery that was severely damaged in a fire over the weekend. Lynde Greenhouse volunteers helped relocate the poinsettia crop from Maple Grove to an offsite greenhouse so the plants will be available this holiday season.

It took firefighters several hours to put out the blaze at Lynde Greenhouse and Nursery Sunday morning. The blaze destroyed at least one building and damaged several others. Derek Lynde, who is the fifth generation to operate the nursery, said on Facebook the "catastrophic fire" caused a complete loss to the warehouse, loading dock, storage area, production offices, employee break area and plant production line at the greenhouse.

The beloved greenhouse posted a request for volunteers on Facebook on Monday, asking people to help "Save Christmas" by carrying the poinsettia crop from the greenhouses to trucks, which is "some distance," so the plants could be transported to an offsite greenhouse. 

And the community responded, with an "impressive turnout" of volunteers showing up to carry plants to waiting trucks, according to Facebook comments. 

Lynde did reopen its garden center on Tuesday, with a post on Facebook saying they're "taking it week by week" but will be open on weekdays. However, they don't have electricity yet, so it's "cash and carry only."

Fire crews were called out around 3:30 a.m. for the blaze at Lynde's Greenhouse and Nursery off 93rd Avenue North, east of Elm Creek Boulevard. As they arrived, firefighters saw large flames and a large pillar of smoke billowing out of the greenhouse, according to the department's Twitter feed.