Long lines before DVS exam stations reopen Tuesday

Fourteen DVS driver’s license exam stations across Minnesota opened Tuesday with new safety precautions in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the exam station in Plymouth, cars began lining up more than two hours before the gates opened. The Plymouth location is one of five exam stations opening in the Twin Cities metro. Nine exam stations in greater Minnesota are also opening.

“I was thinking that we didn’t get here early enough actually,” said Alexander Olson, who was waiting in line at the Plymouth exam station. “I was afraid that it would be 100 cars by the time we got here, it turns out it was only 10, so I’m pretty happy with that.”

People will be able to take written tests, apply for learner’s permits and take motorcycle and commercial driver’s license tests.

Road tests for the most common driver’s license, class D, will not begin until May 26. Priority will be given to the more than 12,000 people whose tests were canceled during Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order.

"We knew this was the first day and we wanted come today because I wanted to come before the road test people because that just added to the craziness,” said Dana Herman, who was also in line at the Plymouth exam station before it opened, accompanied by her daughter who was hoping to get her learner’s permit. “There’s a wait at the DMV on a good day. So, we just figured will wait on the side of it maybe be the first ones in the building hopefully get her in and out once they open."

DVS has implemented safety measures to protect customers and staff during the pandemic.

Staff are wearing face masks and gloves. Customers are encouraged to wear masks as well.

Customers also have to answer a short questionnaire and have their temperature taken before entering the exam station.

For road tests, applicants must wipe down their vehicle with DVS-provided sanitizing wipes before the test begins. DVS examiners will still ride in the vehicle and will wear personal protective equipment.

