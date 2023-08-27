Live updates: Tropical Depression 10 likely to become Tropical Storm Idalia Sunday on path to Florida

Stream FOX 35's Good Day Orlando

We're continuing to track the movements of a tropical system near the Gulf of Mexico – named Tropical Depression 10 – that is projected to possibly reach Florida as a tropical storm or hurricane – named Idalia – early this week.

Exactly where the system will ultimately go is still uncertain. Here are live updates on the latest track, cone, watches and warnings issued by the National Hurricane Center.

Live updates

7:57AM: Tropical Depression 10 is nearing tropical storm intensity, the National Hurricane Center says. If it becomes a tropical storm, it will be known as Tropical Storm Idalia.

730AM: Tropical Depression 10 is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Idalia on Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said.

In its 4 a.m. advisory, the NHC said:

The tropical system was 30 miles south-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico

Has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph

Currently moving south at 5 mph

Minimum Central Pressure: 1001 mb

"The depression is moving toward the south near 5 mph (7 km/h), and it is likely to meander near the Yucatan Channel through early Monday. A faster motion toward the north or north-northeast is expected later on Monday, bringing the system over the eastern Gulf of Mexico," the NHC said.

It is likely to become a tropical storm on Sunday, and then a category 1 hurricane by Tuesday, before possibly reaching Florida.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning

Yucatan Peninsula from Tulum to Rio Lagartos, including Cozumel

Pinar del Rio Cuba

A Tropical Storm Watch

Isle of Youth Cuba

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Interests in Florida should monitor the progress of this system.