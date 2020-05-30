Live updates: Large crowds remain after curfew in Minneapolis ahead of a fifth night of unrest

As the 8 p.m. curfew went into effect Saturday night, large crowds have remained on the streets in Minneapolis, as city and state leaders prepare to control riots that have devastated the city over previous nights.

In the area of Minneapolis police's Fifth Precinct along with the area near where George Floyd was killed at 38th and Chicago, large crowds have lingered past the shutdown.

When an alert hit cell phones, telling people an emergency curfew was in place, the crowds reacted with boos, with some asserting they will stay out. Elsewhere, some protesters began marching down Blaisdell towards downtown Minneapolis.

So far, there have been no overt attempts by police to disperse crowds.

Governor Tim Walz has promised a greater response on Saturday including National Guard soldiers, after three nights of chaos, fires, and looting.

