Live Updates: Tropical Storm Elsa nears landfall along Florida coast

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
U.S.
FOX 35 Orlando

Tracking Elsa: Tropical storm nears landfall, what to expect in Central Florida

The FOX 35 Storm Team has declared Wednesday as a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day as the impact of Tropical Storm Elsa could be felt in Central Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Elsa is expected to make landfall on the Northern Florida Gulf Coast soon as a tropical storm, forecasters say.

In their latest advisory, the NHC said that Tropical Storm Elsa is moving north at 14 mph and that general northward motion is expected to continue. It will then turn towards the north-northeast.

Elsa is said to be just 35 miles west of Cedar Key. The NHC said that it will make landfall in Florida's Big Bend region, west of Cedar Key and in Dixie County specifically, on Wednesday morning or afternoon. The tropical storm will then move across the southeastern United States through Thursday. 

Maximum sustained winds are now near 65 mph and little change is expected before landfall. Weakening is expected after Elsa moves inland by late Wednesday morning. 

FOX 35 is tracking photos and videos from across the state as Elsa moves up the Florida coast.

Duke Energy prepares for Elsa

Duke Energy has assembled more than 500 trucks in Sumter County ready to go ahead of Elsa.

