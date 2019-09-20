Little girl returns to class in Eden Prairie, Minn. after being stung 23 times by bees

article

A little girl was back to class on Friday after being stung 23 times by bees this week.

Eden Prarie officers say the kindergarten girl, Arabelle, was stung by the swarm of bees while at school. A teacher who tried to help the girl during the attack also got stung 14 times.

In a tweet, the police department wrote, "We were very excited to welcome Arabella back to school today. She has been incredibly brave!"