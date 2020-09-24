3rd party candidate for Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District dies, forcing Feb. special election

article

A candidate for Minnesota’s Second Congressional District seat from the Legal Marijuana Now Party has died, meaning the race will be postponed until February.

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon released a statement Thursday saying Adam Weeks, who was nominated by the Legal Marijuana Now Party, has died.

“I want to offer condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Weeks,” Simon said in a release. “The loss of any of us is a tragedy, and that’s felt especially in someone who has put his energy into a campaign to serve in public office.”

According to Minnesota law, if a major party nominee dies within 79 days of Election Day, a special election is to be held for that office on the second Tuesday in February.

Democrat Rep. Angie Craig is the incumbent in the Second Congressional District. Her remaining challenger is Republican Tyler Kistner.

The special election will be held Feb. 9, 2021.

Voters in the Second Congressional District should continue to vote this fall, Simon said. All votes on their ballots will still count, except for those cast for the Second Congressional District race.