Large police response in Anoka; public asked to avoid area

article

A large police incident in Anoka, Minnesota has blocked streets along East River Road on Wednesday evening.

Anoka police officers say roads are blocked near East River Road and S 7th Avenue for the ongoing incident.

Our crews spotted a large SWAT vehicle arrive at the scene around 6:30 p.m. and the focus of the investigation appears to be a car wash.

Right now, police are asking members of the public to avoid the area. "Multiple Agencies are assisting the Anoka Police Department! We are asking the public to stay out of the area until further notice.," a post from the department reads.

This is a developing situation and will be updated as more information is made available.