Large police presence at St. Paul Holiday gas station
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A large police presence is at a Holiday gas station in St. Paul on E 7th Street.
Witnesses told FOX 9 they saw an apparent undercover law enforcement agent tell a man to freeze and then shoot the man in the shoulder. Witnesses say the man was alive when emergency crews took him from the scene.
The case remains under investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.