Large fight at St. Cloud Tech HS triggers lockdown, large police response

Multiple police officers were dispatched to St. Cloud Tech High School after a large fight broke out among students just before noon Wednesday.

According to St. Cloud police, the fight broke out at 11:59 a.m. inside the school. A St. Cloud police officer assigned to the school as a school resource officer was on scene and responded immediately, but multiple officers were sent to the school due to the number of individuals fighting. St. Cloud Tech was placed on lockdown by administrators as the school took security actions.

No weapons were involved and no serious injuries have been reported.

Police remained on scene Wednesday afternoon and were working with school staff to bring the school back to regular activities.

St. Cloud police will release more information in the next several hours.