Alibi Drinkery reopens on New Year's in spite of court order

Alibi Drinkery in Lakeville, Minnesota opened its doors to dine-in customers Thursday, the same day a Dakota County judge granted a temporary injunction forcing them to close for the duration of a ban on in-person dining that goes through January 10.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Thursday the court had granted his office’s motion for a temporary injunction after Alibi Drinkery opened its doors to dine-in customers in mid-December. Ellison’s office sued on December 17 for violating a temporary ban on in-person dining under Gov. Tim Walz's executive order.

"Yet another court has recognized the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and the firm legal foundation of the State’s legitimate interest in putting a stop to it," Attorney General Ellison said in a written statement. "I thank the thousands of Minnesota bars and restaurants that have done the right thing and met their responsibility to their communities by continuing to follow the law. A handful are choosing to ignore their responsibility: by so doing, they’re simply extending the pain the pandemic has already wrought upon all of us."

Alibi risks losing its liquor license if it refuses to comply the injunction.

In a different statement, Ellison’s office summarized the enforcement actions it has brought against additional establishments for violating the temporary ban:

Advertisement

Carlson Event Center in Winnebago

St. Patrick’s Tavern in New Prague

Pour House in Clark’s Grove

The Interchange in Albert Lea

Cornerstone Cafe in Monticello



Cork in Anoka

Neighbors on the Rum in Princeton



Boardwalk Bar and Grill in East Grand Forks



Plainview Wellness Center in Plainview

The Attorney General’s office also represents the Minnesota Department of Health in its Dec. 11, 2020, lawsuit against Haven’s Garden in Lynd, Minn., for continuing to operate on-premises dining and entertainment in violation of the order. MDH won a temporary restraining order against the establishment on Dec. 12 and a temporary injunction on Dec. 16, 2020.