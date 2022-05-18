Lakeville man arrested in hit-and-run crash that injured 2 tow truck drivers

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
21
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 3:13 PM CDT until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until FRI 10:15 AM CDT, Koochiching County
Flood Warning
from WED 2:05 PM CDT until WED 5:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Crow Wing County, Morrison County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:00 PM CDT until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:00 PM CDT until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Scott County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 2:49 PM CDT until WED 3:30 PM CDT, Becker County, Clearwater County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Anoka County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Nicollet County, Polk County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Washington County, Yellow Medicine County, Pierce County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from WED 2:21 PM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Benton County, Carlton County, Cass County, Chisago County, Crow Wing County, Isanti County, Itasca County, Kanabec County, Lake County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Pine County, Saint Louis County, Todd County, Barron County, Burnett County, Polk County

Lakeville man arrested in hit-and-run crash that injured 2 tow truck drivers

By Fox 9 Staff
Published 
Minnesota
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - A 39-year-old Lakeville man has been arrested, accused of hitting two tow truck drivers with a car and fleeing the scene, the Minnesota State Patrol said Wednesday. 

According to the State Patrol's report, two tow truck operators were working to remove a vehicle from the center median of northbound Interstate 35 in Webster Township, Rice County, at 1:53 a.m. Monday when a vehicle drove by, hitting the tow truck operators.

Both tow truck operators suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The MSP said in a tweet the man has been charged with two counts of criminal vehicular operation. His vehicle was identified as a Lincoln MKZ on Tuesday

The crash is still under investigation, the State Patrol says.

2 tow truck drivers injured in hit-and-run on I-35 in Minnesota

The Minnesota State Patrol is looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash with a two tow truck drivers on Interstate 35 early Monday morning.