Lakeville man arrested in hit-and-run crash that injured 2 tow truck drivers

A 39-year-old Lakeville man has been arrested, accused of hitting two tow truck drivers with a car and fleeing the scene, the Minnesota State Patrol said Wednesday.

According to the State Patrol's report, two tow truck operators were working to remove a vehicle from the center median of northbound Interstate 35 in Webster Township, Rice County, at 1:53 a.m. Monday when a vehicle drove by, hitting the tow truck operators.

Both tow truck operators suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The MSP said in a tweet the man has been charged with two counts of criminal vehicular operation. His vehicle was identified as a Lincoln MKZ on Tuesday.

The crash is still under investigation, the State Patrol says.