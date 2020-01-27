Lakers-Clippers game postponed in light of Kobe Bryant's death, NBA says

article

Tuesday night's scheduled game between the Lakers and the Clippers at Staples Center has been postponed, the National Basketball Association announced Monday.

Related: News related to the life and death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant

The decision "was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday," the NBA said in a tweet.

The league says the game will be rescheduled.

The death of the Lakers legend sent shockwaves across the NBA. Games in other cities went on as scheduled Sunday, despite the emotional impact on my players.

The Lakers are scheduled to play the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night at Staples Center. There was no immediate word on whether that game will go ahead as scheduled.

Advertisement

CNS contributed to this report.