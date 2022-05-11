'Coastal Fire' torches homes in Laguna Niguel area, evacuations ordered for parts of OC

A massive fire is engulfed multi-million-dollar mansions near the Laguna Niguel area Wednesday.

The fire has burned approximately three acres in the area near Aliso Woods Canyon. SkyFOX swung by the area as smoke has begun to reach homes and nearby neighborhoods.

The fire, dubbed the "Coastal Fire," has grown to about 200 acres with 0% containment as of 6:30 p.m.

Officials say at least 20 homes caught fire Wednesday in the area. As of 7:45 p.m., officials say no injuries have been reported among civilians and firefighters.

EVACUATIONS AND SHELTERS

The fire prompted the Orange County Sheriff's Department (OCSD) to ask residents in the communities in the Coronado Pointe, Vista Court and Via Las Rojas to evacuate. About 100 homes are being evacuated due to Coastal Fire, according to OCSD.

Officials did not give an exact time of when the evacuation order will be lifted.

In addition to the evacuation order, residents are asked, but not ordered, to voluntarily evacuate in the Moulton Meadows and Balboa Nyes (Portafina) areas.

A temporary shelter is open at the Crown Valley Community Center at 29751 Crown Valley Parkway for those displaced by the fire.

During SkyFOX's coverage, two people were spotted standing near the fire. It is unknown if the two witnesses are crew members or if they were just onlookers.

SkyFOX was also over a scene where several mansions located along the Aliso Summit Trail, Coronado Pointe, La Vue and Le Prt and at Vista Montemar caught fire.

FOX 11's crews spotted a collapsed home during the fire coverage.

One of the homes in the Aliso Canyon area has collapsed during Coastal Fire. (The Coastal Fire is torching homes in the Laguna Hills area.)

The City of Laguna Beach has an "Evacuation Zones" map for residents on which parts of the area are under evacuation orders or warnings:

Courtesy of the City of Laguna Beach

Officials in Anaheim announced Coastal Fire will not be a threat to those living in the city of Anaheim.

The Orange County Fire Authority and the Los Angeles Fire Department are among the departments helping the Laguna Beach Fire Department in the region-wide push to contain Coastal Fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A fire broke out in the same area about three months ago.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.