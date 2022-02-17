Kim Potter sentencing: Ex-officer to be sentenced in Daunte Wright's death

Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter is being sentenced Friday morning almost two months after a jury found her guilty of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the April 2021 shooting death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright.

Potter, 49, was taken into custody immediately after her conviction on December 23 and has been held without bail at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee, Minn. Potter is expected to address the court directly before Judge Chu imposes sentence. Wright’s family ones are likely to do the same in victim impact statements.

Kim Potter’s sentencing hearing begins at 9 a.m. CT on Friday, Feb. 18 at the Hennepin County Government Center in downtown Minneapolis. The judge is allowing cameras in the courtroom. Watch the hearing live at fox9.com/live on the FOX 9 YouTube channel and the FOX 9 News App.

Minnesota state sentencing guidelines call for a sentence of 86 months in prison, or just over seven years for someone like Potter who has no criminal record. Potter’s legal team is asking the presiding Judge Regina Chu for probation. Experts say Judge Chu has wide latitude when ultimately imposing sentence.

The court has allotted space for three family members or friends of both Kim Potter and Daunte Wright to attend the hearing. Signed documents filed Thursday night suggest there will be at least five impact statements on the loss of Daunte Wright, including from his mother, father, brother, and mother of Wright's young son.

During the April 11 traffic stop, Potter, who is white, mistook her firearm for her taser and shot Wright in the chest, killing the 20-year-old Black man. Brooklyn Center police officers pulled Wright over for having expired tabs and hanging an air freshener on his rearview mirror.

The deadly shooting happened during the middle of the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd. The outrage over another police shooting, fueled in part by the quick release of Potter's body camera video clearly showing her firing a gun, led to nights of unrest outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

What to know about Kim Potter’s sentencing

Who’s expected in the courtroom?

Judge Regina Chu

Defendant Kim Potter

Up to 4 defense attorneys and support staff

Up to 4 Minnesota state prosecutors and support staff

3 family members or friends of Kim Potter

3 family members or friends of Daunte Wright

2 media representatives

1 TV technician/producer

Kim Potter trial

The state trial of Kim Potter took place from Dec. 8-23, 2021. It spanned nine days of evidence and testimony from more than 30 witnesses. Potter recalled the moments before, during and after the deadly traffic stop in an emotional testimony.

After closing statements, 12 jurors deliberated for around 26 hours before deciding to convict Potter on both counts she was charged with.

