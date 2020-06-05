Judge allows release of 3 officers charged in George Floyd's death; officers remain in custody

The three Minneapolis police arrested this week on charges in the death of George Floyd have been granted release from jail, court documents show.

According to newly filed papers, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng have been granted release on the conditions they post $750,000 bail, stay out of trouble, make their court appearances, do not possess firearms, and obey with supervised release.

The officers are still listed in custody and need to post the bail.

J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao have been charged with aiding and abetting former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd. (Credit: Hennepin County Sheriff's Office)

All three officers, who were on scene during George Floyd's death, have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

The officer who pushed his knee into the neck of George Floyd, Derek Chauvin, remains in custody on a murder charge.