Expand / Collapse search

Jordan wins DFL race for special primary for District 60A

Published 
Politics
FOX 9
article

Sydney Jordan won the DFL primary in the special race for the District 60A, according to unofficial results. ( SydneyJordan.org )

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The numbers are in for the special primary for the Minnesota House District 60A seat.

A special election was held because Rep. Diane Loeffler passed away in November. A member of the the DFL party, she had held the seat for 15 years.

The DFL race had a crowded field with 11 candidates. With all precincts reporting, Sydney Jordan leads the DFL primary field with 28.55 percent of the votes, according to unofficial results. According to her campaign website, Jordan works as the state director of the Save the Boundary Waters advocacy group, which fights against pollution.

Marty Super won the primary for the Legal Marijuana Now party. He ran unopposed.

The special election will be held on February 4.