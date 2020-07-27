John Lewis to lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda

The late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda following a procession around the District today.

The casket will arrive this morning and be taken in a procession around the city, with stops at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial near the National Mall.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

There will be an invitation-only ceremony for members of Congress starting at 1:30 p.m.

WATCH THE CEREMONY LIVE ON FOX 5

Advertisement

The public will have an opportunity to pay their respects sometime today after 6 p.m. at the east front steps of the capitol, however a number of restrictions will be in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: John Lewis' celebration of life begins: Six day journey to start in Troy and Selma

D.C. officials are asking people to pay their respects virtually if they can. Those who visit in person are reminded that the District is enforcing a mask mandate.

READ MORE: DC mayor's office says mask violators could be fined $1,000

Drivers in the District should expect a police presence and temporary road closure between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the following locations:

- Suitland Parkway

- I-695 and I-395

- Maine Avenue, SW

- Raoul Wallenberg Place, SW

- Independence Avenue, SW from 14th Street to Lincoln Memorial Circle

- 23rd Street from Lincoln Memorial to Constitution Avenue, NW

- Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street to 3rd Street, NE

- 17th Street from Constitution Avenue to K Street, NW

- H Street from 17th to 15th Street, NW

- 15th Street from Constitution Avenue to K Street, NW

- 12th Street Tunnel

- Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street to 3rd Street, NW

- 3rd Street from Constitution Avenue to Independence Avenue, SW

- Independence Avenue from 3rd Street, SW to 2nd Street, SE

- 2nd Street, SE from Independence Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW