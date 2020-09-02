'It's a Christmas wonderland:' Head to Manitowoc, get in the spirit for the holidays

Millions of dollars in Christmas cheer is going on sale at the historic National Tinsel Manufacturing Company in Manitowoc.

Peter Burback explained to FOX6 Photojournalist Susanne Barthel how it all came to be.

"How it all started is the realtor is a good friend of mine -- he bought it from the bank," Burback said. "It was the National Tinsel Company."

When you walk through the building there are lots and lots of brown boxes -- and more than 500 different styles of Christmas trees. Shoppers will also find odd items like a 500-foot spool of Christmas lights.

"It's a Christmas wonderland," Burback said. "This is a really great opportunity to brighten up your house and get in the spirit for the holidays. Even if you don't buy anything, just come down and see it. It's a lot of history here. I think it will be fun for people who grew up working here. It's pretty cool."

The sale begins Thursday, Sept, 3 at 10 a.m. It will run Thursdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. -- through December or until supplies run out. Masks are required and capacity will be limited.

Visit ChristmasFactoryStore.com for more information.