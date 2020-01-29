Instead of tickets, Hennepin County now handing out vouchers to repair broken taillights

article

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday it will no longer be issuing fix-it tickets for broken headlights, taillights, brake lights or turn signals. Instead, deputies will be handing out vouchers to have these issues fixed at a participating auto service provider.

The sheriff's office joined the Lights On! program last year and officially launched the practice Wednesday. Lights On! is a partnership between law enforcement agencies and MicroGrants, a Minneapolis nonprofit focused on helping low-income people break the cycle of poverty.

“These vouchers lead to safer cars on the road and better interactions between law enforcement officers and the public," Sheriff Dave Hutchinson said in a statement.

"Most importantly, by avoiding tickets, we’re preventing a ripple effect that can seriously affect the financial stability of low-income individuals.”

