Impeachment talks ramp up against Trump, Twin Cities lawmakers signal support

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would release a transcript of his call with Ukraine’s president, in which he allegedly pressured Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden, as House Democrats race toward impeachment proceedings against the president.

Democrats are scheduled to hold two Tuesday afternoon meetings: the first, between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and committee chairmen who are investigating Trump; the second, the full House Democratic conference. Some 150 House Democrats now support impeachment proceedings, including U.S. Reps. Angie Craig and Dean Phillips of Minnesota.

Trump called the swirling controversy a “witch hunt,” echoing his refrain against the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election that implicated many of his subordinates.

“I'm leading in the polls. They have no idea how they stop me. The only way they can try is through impeachment,” Trump told reporters Tuesday at the United Nations. “This has never happened to a president before. There's never been a thing like this before. It's nonsense.”

Trump said Tuesday that the U.S. froze $391 million in aid to Ukraine before a phone conversation in which he told the new Ukrainian president to investigate Biden and his son’s work. But Trump gave a different explanation for freezing Ukrainian aid, faulting European countries for failing to make their own financial commitments.

“I'd withhold [money] again, and I’ll continue to withhold until such time as Europe and other nations contribute to Ukraine,” said Trump, who said the funding has since been released. “There was no pressure put on [Ukraine] whatsoever. But there was pressure put on with respect to Joe Biden. What Joe Biden did for his son, that's something they should be looking at.”

Trump later tweeted that his administration on Wednesday will release a “complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript” of the phone call.

Biden is scheduled to address the controversy during a 1:30 p.m. news conference in Delaware. His son was on the board of a Ukrainian gas company while Biden was vice president, but the Bidens do not face any evidence of wrongdoing.

The story has developed rapidly since this weekend. By Monday, House Democrats were clamoring for impeachment proceedings. The calls were more widespread than they were after the Russia investigation, with even some moderate lawmakers from swing districts favoring an investigation.

Among them: Craig and Phillips, who released separate statements Monday afternoon condemning Trump’s actions. Phillips’ statement came first, and the west metro lawmaker called on House committees to open investigations into whether Trump invited foreign interference in the 2020 election.

“This continues a pattern of behavior that is corrupt at best, treasonous at worst, and puts our rule of law at risk,” Phillips said. “If the reports are corroborated, we must pursue articles of impeachment and report them to the full House of Representatives for immediate consideration.”

Later in the afternoon, Craig released her own statement. The south metro lawmaker called for impeachment proceedings to start right away.

“When there is an abuse of power of this magnitude, it is our responsibility to stand up for what is right,” Craig said. This is why I am calling to open impeachment proceedings -- immediately, fairly, and impartially.”

Minnesota Republicans said Craig and Phillips had joined the “far-left, radical” wing of the party.

“It should come as no surprise as their first term thus far has been more focused on blocking and obstructing the president than working to better the lives of all Americans,” Minnesota GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan said in an email.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.