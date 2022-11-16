Identity released of Plymouth teen found fatally shot in car

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner released the identity of a Plymouth teen who was found fatally shot in a car on Monday evening.

The incident occurred around 5:56 p.m. on Monday after officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 9700 block of 37th Place North in Plymouth.

Upon arrival, officers found a juvenile with an apparent gunshot wound inside a vehicle. On Wednesday, the medical examiner identified the victim as 17-year-old Yaseen Thomas Johnson.

The Plymouth Police Department said they are looking for two people that left the scene who they believe may have been involved.

Police have not said whether any arrests have been made. Authorities said any additional information would not be released at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the police department tip line at 763-509-5177.