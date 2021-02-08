Icy roads, extreme cold making for dangerous Monday morning commute

A dusting of snow and subzero temperatures have created slippery conditions on roads in the Twin Cities metro, making for a messy Monday morning commute.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic map shows crashes across the metro. Officials are reminding drivers to slow down, increase their following distance and give themselves extra time on the icy roads.

Spinouts on Hwy. 10 from Anoka to Mounds View. (FOX 9)

A deadly crash on Highway 212 in Carver County occurred shortly before 7 a.m., according to the Carver County Sheriff's Office. Hwy. 212 is currently closed in both directions at Kelly Road in Dahlgren Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating.

