How to watch the Minnesota state flag meeting on Friday

The commission tasked with selecting the new Minnesota state flag will meet again on Friday to discuss the three finalists.

The State Emblems Redesign Commission, which was tasked with adopting a new state flag and state seal by Jan. 1, will meet at 1 p.m. on Friday, with the goal of selecting the new flag. You can watch the meeting live, streaming on FOX LOCAL and in the player above.

During Tuesday's meeting, the commission narrowed down the choices to three. All three flags feature the North Star.

The three finalists for the new Minnesota state flag. (Supplied)

The commission has already made its final selection for the new state seal, choosing the design featuring a loon. The commission did agree on some changes, including removing the state motto and year of statehood that were on the original design, and adding a Dakota phrase, which inspired the name Minnesota.