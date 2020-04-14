House vote to end Minnesota governor's peacetime emergency expected to fail

House Speaker Melissa Hortman says she expects a procedural vote on a House resolution ending Gov. Tim Walz's peacetime emergency to fail.

The four-member New House Republican Caucus plans to press a vote on the issue, amid anger over the economic fallout of Walz's emergency order. But the procedural maneuver to do so requires a two-thirds supermajority vote, which is unlikely to succeed in the DFL-controlled House.

Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, said she's "very confident" that House Democrats agree that Walz is making the "best decisions under the circumstances."

This vote will be closely watched at the start of this afternoon's House session.

The House is also voting on an emergency insulin bill and another coronavirus relief package. The Senate will be in session to consider the same issues later in the afternoon.

MONDAY: Minnesota governor extends peacetime emergency through May 13