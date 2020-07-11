House fire leaves 3 dead, 2 injured in western Wisconsin

A child and two men died in a house fire late Friday night in Dunn County, Wisconsin.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, at about 10 p.m., officials received a call of a house fire in the 6800 block of 270th Avenue in Spring Brook Township.

Authorities said there were five people inside the house at the time the fire started. Two women were able to make it out of the house with minor injuries. They were treated and released on scene.

Two men and one child died in the fire.

This fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal, Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and the Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office.