House collapses after explosion in Jordan, Minn.

article

Three people were able to escape after a two-story home in Jordan, Minnesota collapsed in on itself following an explosion Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called out to 1st Street East, between Broadway Street South and Mill Street for the incident around 8:30 p.m.

It was first called in as a fire, but crews upgraded to an explosion immediately upon arrival. Three people were inside the house when the explosion happened. Miraculously, two escaped without injury while one victim, an adult male, suffered only minor injuries, the Scott County Sheriff's Office reports.

Three dogs were also inside the home. Two have since been rescued and crews were working to save the third.

Right now, it's not clear what caused the explosion. The sheriff's office says it appears the west wall of the building was blown out and the roof then collapsed in at that spot.

The investigation into the explosion is ongoing and crews are expected to be on scene for coming hours.