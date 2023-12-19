Holiday travel: MSP airport expects busiest days later this week

Following a Thanksgiving travel season that saw travelers nearing pre-pandemic levels, the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) expects another upswing in passengers boarding flights later this week.



According to the Metropolitan Airports Commission, which is tasked with overseeing passenger totals, the busiest days at MSP will be Dec. 21, and Dec. 22, with peak activity forecast to surpass 36,000 passengers checking-in and clearing Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security checkpoints.



A similar increase in activity is projected in the days leading up to New Year’s Day.

Throughout 2023, MSP passenger totals are trending near 90% of 2019 levels, during which MSP saw an all-time high of 39.5 million passengers year-over-year.

Demand has steadily increased this fall, with MSP setting a post-pandemic daily record of nearly 50,000 people clearing TSA checkpoints on Oct. 19, during the annual MEA break.



Checkpoint volumes during the Thanksgiving holiday period increased approximately 10% compared to the previous year, with 44,556 people clearing checkpoints on Nov. 22.

MSP officials suggest passengers should plan to arrive two hours ahead of domestic flights and three hours ahead of international flights.

Earlier this month, MSP debuted a newly relocated Uber and Lyft pick-up area in the Terminal 1 Ground Transportation Center.