Hennepin EMS authorized to carry Suboxone

Hennepin Emergency Medical Services is now authorized to carry Suboxone, a drug that helps patients dealing with opioid withdrawal symptoms, in their ambulances and other vehicles.

Hennepin EMS is the main service provider to the 14 municipalities in Hennepin County.

A change in federal law means any physician with a DEA license can now prescribe Suboxone, so paramedics with Hennepin EMS are covered since they work under the direction of medical providers at HCMC.

"One of the biggest changes is offering Suboxone to patients who are experiencing acute naloxone-induced opioid withdrawal," Dr. Nicholas Simpson, Emergency and Hennepin EMS Physician at Hennepin Healthcare said in a press release.

Hennepin EMS says they have worked with addiction medicine experts to improve patient care during the opioid crisis. They also say they have treated over 1,000 patients with naloxone over the past six months.

"We are now one of only a handful of EMS services in the entire country using Suboxone," Dr. Simpson said. "Additionally, as far as we know, we may have one of the most comprehensive EMS protocols in the country to engage patients in this treatment when they are most likely to be receptive to seek change and get care."

Hennepin EMS says they also collaborated with Hennepin Healthcare's Outpatient Addiction Medicine Department to help create better patient outcomes.

"Having this protocol and medication available for EMS professionals offers them the greatest opportunity to make a difference in the lives of our patients," Marty Scheerer, Hennepin EMS Chief. said in a release. "There’s nothing more rewarding than being able to do more than save a life. They’re bridging a gap that might get patients to a place of hope and recovery, where they can truly live."