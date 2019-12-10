Hennepin County digital billboards to highlight homeless shelter resources during cold weather

article

As temperatures in the Twin Cities nosedive, digital billboards warning of frostbite are popping up in Hennepin County.

It’s all part of a plan to prevent frostbite, especially among the homeless.

“As the billboards say, frostbite can happen in minutes, so it’s really vital to get the information out there,” said Danielle Werder, of Hennepin County’s homelessness response team.

For the first time, Hennepin County and Clear Channel are working together to prevent frostbite, which is an injury caused by the freezing of the skin.

“It’s really important to get the information out of how to avoid it and prevent it and seek medical attention quickly,” Werder said.

Frostbite can take effect in just minutes.

The digital messages are providing information about area warming shelters, which could be a helpful resource for those who are homeless.

“This is our attempt to help bring services and information to folks who need it but we know that this is a daily reality for some people,” Werder said. “And so we’re trying to be as helpful as we can knowing that they’re really in a hard spot.”

The signage will go up when weather conditions drop to 10 degrees below zero. Werder says the county has a shelter system that works and the focus of the signage is to spread the word.

“We want this to be helpful to folks, so we want to make sure that folks are seeing them and getting to the places where they need to go,” Werder said.

Clear Channel is sponsoring the messaging for free.

For more information about daytime warm spaces, visit hennepin.us/staywarm.

For information about overnight shelter for individuals and families, visit hennepin.us/shelter.