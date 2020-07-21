Hennepin County Attorney asks for public's help in investigating deadly shooting during George Floyd protests

article

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the investigation into a Minneapolis pawn shop owner suspected of killing a man during the protests over the police killing of George Floyd in May.

The attorney’s office says Calvin Horton Jr., 43, died from a shotgun wound to his torso on May 27 as protests over Floyd's death turned violent. He was shot near Cadillac Pawn at 1538 East Lake Street.

The owner of the pawn shop was arrested the night of the shooting. He was held in the Hennepin County Jail for several days, but was eventually released pending further investigation. So far, authorities say the investigation has only turned up one witness who saw part of the incident.

“The scene was chaotic that night with many people in and around the pawn shop. Some of those people pelted police officers as they tried to render first aid to Mr. Horton and attacked them with objects again after the ambulance left and they tried to investigate the crime scene,” the attorney’s office said in a statement. “The officers retreated and investigators were unable to safely return to the crime scene until the next day.”

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office is trying to learn what happened in the minutes leading up to the shooting and with the shooting itself. They are asking anyone who was in or around Cadillac Pawn at the time of the shooting to contact CrimeStoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at crimestoppersmn.org if they have any information.

Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who is also representing George Floyd’s family, is holding a press conference in Minneapolis Tuesday with Horton’s family, demanding Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman arrest and charge the pawn shop owner in Horton’s murder.

Crump claims Horton’s family and local activists have video of the shooting, which he says shows the shooter was inside the pawn shop while shooting out into the crowd.

He and others are also demanding the Minneapolis Police Department release any and all surveillance video in the deadly shooting.

Freeman’s office says investigators have not found any surveillance camera video showing the incident.

The press conference will take place at 12:30 p.m. in front of Cadillac Pawn. Crump will be joined by Horton’s family as well as several local activists.

A vigil and rally will be held for Horton from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday night.