River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Winona County, Buffalo County
12
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Houston County, La Crosse County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Houston County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Crow Wing County, Morrison County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Chippewa County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Scott County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County

Hennepin Ave fire closes businesses Wednesday evening

By
Published 
News
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A fire along Hennepin Avenue in Uptown affected multiple businesses Wednesday evening.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, at approximate 8:33 p.m. fire crews responded to a commercial business located at 2402 East Hennepin Ave., at the This, That and the Other store location.

Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy smoke showing from the first floor throughout several businesses, including Subway.

All employees were safely evacuated from all businesses. No injuries were reported.

The Minnesota Department of Health was called to evaluate Subway due to the heavy smoke that spread throughout the business from the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.