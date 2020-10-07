Hearing Wednesday in lawsuit over postponed 2nd District election

A federal judge could decide Wednesday if Minnesota's Second Congressional District race should be put on hold.

The death of a third party candidate last month triggered a state law putting the race on hold, requiring a special election in February.

U.S. Rep. Angie Craig is suing the Minnesota Secretary of State, claiming that postponing the race is a violation of federal law.

Craig’s Republican challenger Tyler Kistner filed a lawsuit last week trying to make sure the election happens in February.

Wednesday morning, a judge will hold a virtual hearing to consider when voters in the Second District can decide who they want to send to Washington.

If the election is pushed back until February, Craig would have to vacate her seat when her term ends on Jan. 3. That would leave the district without a voice in Washington until the results of the special election are certified.

Craig, the incumbent Democrat, unseated Republican Jason Lewis in 2018.

With just 26 days until the Nov. 3 general election, the clock is ticking for a judge to decide when the election will be held.