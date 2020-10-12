HCMC went into lockdown early Monday over nearby shooting
article
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Hennepin County Medical Center went into lockdown early Monday morning for a shooting in the area.
Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said two vehicles were involved in a shooting around 2 a.m. that results in several bullets hitting HCMC. The hospital went into lockdown as a result.
One of the shooting victims drove to the hospital and was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.