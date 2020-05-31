Happening now: Justice for George Floyd rally at Minnesota State Capitol

article

Thousands of people have filled the lawn of the Minnesota State Capitol on Sunday to demand justice for George Floyd and put a spotlight on the underlying condition that led to the protests in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

The Minnesota National Guard is keeping a security perimeter around the Capitol grounds. As of Sunday morning, more than 5,025 soldiers and airmen are activated with plans to continue activation in the coming days.

This protest is planned by a coalition of organizations including Black Lives Matter Minnesota, Black Lives Matter Twin Cities Metro, The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR), Communities United Against Police Brutality, Cop Watch Minneapolis, Minnesota Disability Justice Network, Twin Cities Coalition for Justice for Jamar, and others.

Statement from Capitol rally organizers:

For the last few days, Minneapolis and St. Paul city administrations and Governor Walz have continually attempted to hide their own culpability for maintaining a system of impunity for racist violence by vilifying the justifiable rage of the community.

They blame “outside agitators” and “out of town racists” without ever acknowledging that we have plenty of homegrown racists who perpetuate the systems that have led to the people’s anger.

These same government officials decry property damage, calling it violence, without recognizing the long history of state sanctioned police violence that is orders of magnitude worse. You can build a new structure or replace a broken window, but you cannot bring George Floyd, or the many others killed by law enforcement in this state, back to the living.

Thus, their narrative of bad vs. good protests is a false framing designed to focus attention away from the underlying condition that has led to the protests in the first place.

We recognize that our community has suffered great harm but the responsibility for that harm sits squarely on the shoulders of those who consistently fail to hold police accountable.

“We are sick of the steady drumbeat to ‘restore order.’ We do not need to ‘restore order.’ We need a new order,” stated Bruce Nestor with the National Lawyers Guild—MN Chapter. “Today can be the dawn, or it can be a continuing nightmare. The choice is ours.”