Greenwood Fire jumps highway, triggering more evacuations in Superior National Forest

The Greenwood Fire burning in the Superior National Forest in northeastern Minnesota jumped over to the west side of Highway 2 Friday, triggering more evacuations.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is evacuating residents in the Sand Lake and Stony Lake areas, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The fire was first detected on Sunday around 3 p.m. near Greenwood Lake, about 15 miles southwest of Isabella. The Forest Service confirmed the fire was started by a lightning strike. At last check, the fire was estimated to be around 4,700 acres, which is close to 7.5 square miles, with no containment.

The number of personnel working on the fire has increased to over 250. Crews are responding with full suppression using ground resources and aircraft.

Evacuations ordered

Evacuation orders were issued earlier this week for McDougal Lake, Sand Lake, the Highway 2 corridor and just north of Highway 1. A Red Cross shelter has been set up at the Finland Community Center for those who have been evacuated.

Road, forest closures

Highway 2 is closed from Forest Highway 11 to Highway 1. Highway 1 is closed from New Tomahawk Road to Lankinen Road. The Forest Service has also closed a portion of the Superior National Forest that extends across areas within the Kawishiwi, Laurentian and Tofte Ranger Districts and a small portion of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

Air quality alert in effect until Monday

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert effective until 3 p.m. until Monday for Lake and Cook counties due to smoke from the Greenwood Fire as well as the wildfires over the border in Canada. The affected area includes Isabella, Silver Bay, Grand Marais, and the tribal nation of Grand Portage.

Fine particle levels are expected to reach the Orange AQI category, a level that is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, for the affected area.