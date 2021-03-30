Grass fire burns along I-35W in Lino Lakes, smoke appears on radar

A grass fire is burning along I-35W in Lino Lakes, Minnesota Tuesday afternoon and the smoke from it can be seen on radar.

MnDOT issued an alert to watch out for the grass fire at 1 p.m. By 2:30 p.m. it has spread. The fire is burning near the northbound lanes, but the interstate is not closed.

A brush fire burns along I-35W in Lino Lakes, Minnesota. (MnDOT)

Smoke appeared to limit visibility in the area as cars moved slowly through it.

The smoke was heavy enough to appear on weather radar Tuesday afternoon as crews battled the blaze.

FOX 9 Meteorologist Cody Matz said high winds were contributing to the spread of the fire, Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back in to FOX 9 for the latest.