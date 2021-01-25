Walz to unveil plan to address COVID-19 impact on education

Gov. Tim Walz will unveil a new plan Monday to address how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the state’s education system.

The governor’s office has not released details regarding what they are calling a "sweeping" education plan, but it comes as many elementary school students began returning to the classroom last week.

Most teachers are also returning, without knowing when they’ll get vaccinated. School districts are being allotted a small number of doses and only a fraction of teachers have received them.

Walz will announce the plan at a 2 p.m. news conference, where he will be joined by Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, Deputy Education Commissioner Heather Mueller, Education Minnesota President Denise Specht, Justice Alan Page and Minnesota students. FOX 9 will stream the governor’s speech live at fox9.com/live