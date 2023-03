Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday will sign an executive order that will protect the rights of the state's LGBTQ+ community to seek and receive gender-affirming health care.

The signing ceremony will include Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, Rep. Leigh Finke, as well as coaches and parents.

