Gov. Walz to order bars and restaurants across Minnesota to close to dine-in customers

Gov. Tim Walz is expected to announce his order for bars and restaurants across Minnesota to close to dine-in customers during a 5:30 p.m. news conference Monday.

FOX 9 will carry the news conference live on the air, on fox9.com/live and the FOX 9 app at 5:30 p.m.

Walz will be joined by Minnesota Department of Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove and Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm.

Sunday, Walz announced the state would close its K-12 public schools starting Wednesday. Monday morning, the state released data that showed 54 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Legislature intended to pass a huge relief package Monday night – potentially up to $100 million – to keep hospitals afloat during the crisis. Legislative leaders said it would be their final act before taking a month-long break amid fears that an outbreak could hit the Capitol.

“It’s totally uncharted territory for us,” House Speaker Melissa Hortman told reporters at a news conference. “This is a time that is unlike any that we’ve experienced, except maybe (Sept. 11, 2001), and this is so different in nature.”

A scene unlike any that lawmakers had ever witnessed played out in the House on Monday morning. House members sat six feet apart in seats marked with an “A,” an attempt to abide by state Health Department guidelines on social distancing.

Advertisement

The move required that some lawmakers sit in the upper gallery normally reserved for the public, while others sat in the House chamber’s alcoves and still others in the caucus room one floor below. There are no electronic voting buttons in those places; members seated anywhere but the House floor were instructed to vote with a thumbs-up or thumbs-down.

Legislative leaders planned to break until April 14, though they could return to the Capitol to pass emergency legislation if required. Hortman said one such possibility was an extension of Minnesota’s April tax filing deadline because of the coronavirus.

More broadly, she identified three key areas where lawmakers would work over the break: coronavirus-related legislation, an infrastructure bonding bill, and areas where there was bipartisan agreement.

The hospital funding package remained in limbo Tuesday afternoon. Rank-and-file lawmakers had not seen it because the legislation remained in closed-door negotiations.

The package will extend a mix of grants and loans to hospitals to deal with unforeseen costs because of the virus, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said.

“It was spoken very positively that we’ll get it done today, but they don’t have an agreement yet,” Gazelka told reporters.

