Gov. Walz to announce new public-private partnership to provide shelter for homeless this winter

Gov. Tim Walz is expected to announce Thursday a new public-private partnership that will work to provide shelter for Minnesota’s homeless this winter.

This time last year, the area near Hiawatha and Cedar avenues in Minneapolis had grown into a homeless encampment with hundreds of tents. The area is currently fenced off to discourage a repeat, but that does not mean the problem has gone away.

Last winter, Minneapolis police were regularly responding to the tent city for everything from fights to drug overdoses and deaths. During the coldest months, tents even caught on fire as some used dangerous space heaters to try to stay warm. Others were overcome by carbon monoxide.

The city eventually opened a navigation shelter to help the city’s homeless get off the streets. The city says, during the coldest months, it was able to house about 175 people, eventually connecting many to other resources like nursing homes or treatment programs.

The governor will make his new plan at a news conference at 10 a.m. at the Minnesota Indian Women’s Resource Center in Minneapolis.

It is still unclear how many people that plan will help as makeshift shelters can already be seen popping up around the metro.