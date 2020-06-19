Gov. Walz optimistic that lawmakers can reach deal on police reforms before end of night

article

Gov. Tim Walz is vowing to stay at the capitol throughout the night as lawmakers try to find common ground on a police reform package for Minnesota, in the wake of George Floyd's death.

As part of a special session called by Walz, lawmakers have spent the past week considered a package of policing and criminal justice reforms brought on by the death of George Floyd.

While Democrats in the House and Republicans in the Senate have found some common ground on some easier issues -- like banning police chokeholds -- there has been a clear impasse on larger issues.

Republicans feel the changes go to far and worry police statewide will be punished for longstanding problems within the Minneapolis Police Department.

However, speaking Thursday night, Gov. Walz said that lawmakers have seemed to gain some ground on reaching a deal with Republicans.

"I haven’t heard any particular red lines and I haven’t heard anything that was given on either side," Walz said. "It could come tonight. It’s my expectation that it could come tonight. I’m a little disappointed it sounds like they’ve slowed down in the last hour or so but it’s nothing that hasn’t been out there."

Republicans have self-imposed a deadline for Friday, promising to end the session with or without a deal.