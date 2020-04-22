Gov. Walz, Mayo Clinic, U of M to give update on COVID-19 testing in Minnesota at 2PM news conference

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Wednesday, airing live on FOX 9 and streaming at fox9.com/live, to make an announcement on COVID-19 testing. The governor will be joined by the Mayo Clinic, the University of Minnesota and other Minnesota health system leaders in making the annoucnement.

Wednesday, the MDH reported 1,647 completed tests statewide over the past 24 hours, the third-most of any single day, though testing is still down this week compared to early April. Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Tuesday that an announcement on testing capacity was coming soon.

The Walz administration has been nearing a deal to expand testing capacity in Minnesota. Walz has said 5,000 per day are needed.

Minnesota reported 179 deaths related to COVID-19 as of Wednesday, up from 160 the day before.

The total number of positive cases has now reached 2,721. However, health officials say the number of confirmed cases is still considered to be an undercount due to a lack of widespread testing.