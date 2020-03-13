Gov. Walz, health commissioner to announce 'community mitigation strategies' for limiting COVID-19 spread

Gov. Walz will announce a new plan to limit the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the state.

The governor, along with Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, will lay out what he calls "community mitigation strategies." His office has not provided any specifics regarding the plan, but other states have begun limiting public gatherings and closing schools.

On Thursday, Walz said it is still not time to begin canceling classes, but the former teacher hinted that changes are coming.

“I think I would not be speaking out of turn to say, from this Thursday to next Thursday, things in the state will look very different,” Walz said at a press conference.

Many local school districts are already canceling events like concerts, dances, field trips and other activities that bring parents into schools.

The health department also wants schools to avoid mixing groups of students and to consider regular health checks on students and visitors. Experts say, however, that closing schools altogether can cause a negative ripple effect.

Across the state, many large gatherings have already been canceled or postponed.

Walz is scheduled to speak at the Minnesota State Capitol at 1 p.m. Meanwhile, the state House has canceled all activity at the state Capitol until Monday.