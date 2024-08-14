Gov. Walz accepts invite to VP debate set for Oct. 1

Governor Tim Walz announced Wednesday he has accepted an invitation to participate in a vice presidential debate hosted by CBS News.

What we know

In an announcement, CBS News said they had offered both Walz and former president Donald Trump's running mate Sen. J.D. Vance four dates for a potential debate. Walz agreed to a debate on Oct. 1.

So far, it's unclear if Vance will accept the invitation.

What presidential debates are scheduled?

Last week, Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly agreed to a debate on September 10. In a news conference, Trump said he would be willing to take part in as many as three debates with Harris before November's election.

Trump has already debated once this election cycle, taking on Joe Biden in late June. That debate was the beginning of the end for Biden's re-election campaign.