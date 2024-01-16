Gov. Tim Walz to announce 2024 infrastructure plan

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is set to announce his 2024 infrastructure plan Tuesday afternoon.

The governor will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. on Tuesday to discuss the infrastructure plan and bonding proposal ahead of the 2024 legislative session. The press conference can be watched in the player above, on fox9.com and streaming on FOX LOCAL.

The Minnesota Legislature is set to convene on Feb. 12 and decide what should be in the 2024 bonding bill. Currently, state lawmakers are in the final stretch of their bonding tour as the House Capital Investment Committee visits more than 40 communities in the Twin Cities metro area to learn about dozens of proposed projects that are requesting state funds.

Last year, Gov. Walz signed a $2.6 billion investment package, the largest in Minnesota’s history. The 2024 bonding bill is expected to be around $1 billion.

