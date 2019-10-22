Gov. Tim Walz kicks off three-day listening tour on rise of youth vaping

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is kicking off a three-day listening tour Tuesday, focusing on the rise of youth vaping.

The governor’s first stop is Hopkins High School, where he will hear from students and staff about the impacts of vaping in schools and how to stop kids from picking up e-cigarettes.

The listening tour is part of Walz’s effort to address concerns over the dramatic increase in youth vaping.

When e-cigarettes first hit the market, many former smokers switched to vaping. However, what many though was a healthier alternative has raised new questions over marketing and health concerns.

There is growing concern about teens who never smoked cigarettes now picking up vaping.

The governor’s listening tour comes as the number of nationwide illnesses linked to vaping continues to rise. In Minnesota, three people have died from severe lung injuries related to vaping. Nationwide, there have been more than 1,400 vaping-related lung injury cases and 33 deaths as of Oct. 15.

The listening tour continues Wednesday with a stop in St. Cloud and ends Thursday in Faribault.