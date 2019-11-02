Gopher hockey players to wear stickers honoring Eagan teen killed in crash

article

Gopher Hockey players will sport stickers on their helmets to honor Patric Vitek, who was killed in a bike accident Friday in Eagan, Minnesota.

The Gophers play Notre Dame at 4 p.m. Saturday at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

Patric Vitek died Friday morning after his bike was hit by a vehicle in Eagan, Minnesota. (Supplied)

Patric, 13, was in seventh grade and was biking to school when he was hit on Diffley Road. Eagan police say the driver of the car who hit him was heading east in the center lane when they struck Patric’s back tire. The driver is cooperating with police.

Patric Vitek was a member of the Eagan hockey community. Helmet stickers were printed with his number for players to wear.

The Eagan Hockey Association released the following statement:

"Hearts are heavy in our Eagan Hockey family. This morning we suffered the tragic loss of a friend and teammate, Patric Vitek. Patric is a member of the Pee Wee A team this season and has been playing hockey in the community from mites. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him. Patric is the son of Brian and Cheryl Vitek, and older brother to Jack. Please keep the Vitek family in your thoughts and prayers as they go through this unimaginable grief."

A GoFundMe has been set up for the boy's family here.