Goat goes missing from St. Paul school, faculty believe it was stolen

Schools can often be a target of theft – from supplies to backpacks – but it isn’t too often a goat goes missing.

According to Aja Parham, the communications coordinator for Great River School in St. Paul, its beloved goat named Hazelnut went missing from school grounds earlier in the week.

Authorities believe Hazelnut went missing Monday night into Tuesday morning, according to camera footage and evidence of a tampered fence.

Currently neither the school or authorities know the individuals who took Hazelnut, but are asking the public’s help in recovering it.

The goat isn’t a community pet or mascot, but part of its school curriculum as part of its animal care program along with chickens and a garden that students help care for.

Anoyne with information is encouraged to contact the police or school.